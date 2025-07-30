Is Sydney Sweeney Being Secretly Used To Promote Boobs? New Hot Take Promotes Theory

Sydney Sweeney has turned into the biggest story in America after her American Eagle ad.

Are Sydney Sweeney's boobs a mysterious and secret ploy by conservatives?

Buckle up because we have a hot take for the ages coming your way.

Sweeney continues to be the center of attention and a media firestorm after her American Eagle ad campaign was released.

While normal people - such as OutKick's loyal readers - saw the ad as nothing more than marketing 101, the woke mob has its pitchforks out ready to ruin Sweeney.

Not on my watch. We won't let them gain a single yard.

Are Sydney Sweeney's boobs part of a secret conservative plan?

Now, I can't stress this enough. This is just a clothing ad. It's not Nazi propaganda. It's not pro-white supremacy.

It's an ad featuring a popular actress with a crossover of a girl-next-door vibe with a Hollywood starlet. It's shockingly simple, but are we all being played? Is it actually a conservative deep state plot to push a love for boobs?

The Atlantic isn't ready to rule it out.

The publication wrote the following, in part, when explaining the situation. The highlighted part is what you should be paying attention to:

"Did American Eagle know what it was doing when it made the Sweeney advertisement? The company hasn’t addressed the controversy, but the ad—not unlike the famous and controversial Brooke Shields Calvin Klein campaign it appears to be playing off of—seems like it was perhaps meant to walk a line, to be just controversial enough to garner some attention. Casting Sweeney to begin with supports this theory. Her image has been co-opted by the right, accurately or not, in part because of where she’s from (the Mountain West) and some of her hobbies (fixing cars). Even her figure has become a cultural stand-in for the idea, pushed by conservative commentators, that Americans should be free to love boobs. (Sweeney’s cultural associations with conservatism have also been helped along by an Instagram post she made in 2022 featuring photos from a "surprise hoedown" party for her mother’s 60th birthday; online sleuths found separate photos depicting guests in MAGA-style hats and "Blue Lives Matter" gear, which led to a backlash.) A marketing executive with enough awareness of Sweeney’s image and the political and cultural conversation around her might have figured that an ad featuring her talking about her good jeans would draw eyeballs."

My new favorite conspiracy theories:

Did Lee Harvey Oswald act alone?

Do aliens exist?

Did Delta Force kill Pablo Escobar?

Are Sydney Sweeney's boobs secretly being promoted by a complex and secretive conservative plot?

It's moments like this when we're reminded how fun the internet can be. We have people doing backflips to try to find new angles over the Sweeney ad.

Again, it's an ad featuring an attractive woman with the intent of moving the needle. Guess what, folks? It worked!

Furthermore, the idea that there needs to be a secret conservative plot to encourage men to like women with good bodies is absolutely hilarious.

You know when men became attracted to women? The start of time. When exactly was the start of time and humans on Earth? Debate that among yourself.

But the fact remains that is basic biology and laws of attraction. Men like hot women. Is this breaking news to woke libs?

Pretty sad if so!

I think we can lay this theory to rest. No, men don't like women because of some secret conservative plot to promote boobs. Have a different theory? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.