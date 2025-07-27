Woke Losers Accuse Sydney Sweeney Of Promoting Nazi Symbolism In New Ad Campaign

Sweeney is the face of a viral American Eagle marketing campaign.

The woke mob is *NOT* happy with Sydney Sweeney's new viral ad campaign.

The popular actress is the face of a new campaign for American Eagle that is shockingly simple and smart:

She's rocking blue jeans, working on a classic car, embracing her physical features and trying to move some product.

It's the simplest campaign possible. It's a complete and total rejection of woke marketing. It's getting back to what works.

Attractive women and an Americana vibe.

Sydney Sweeney accused of promoting Nazi symbolism.

Anyone with an ounce of common sense and an IQ above room temperature can look at the AE campaign with Sweeney and see exactly why it works.

The wokes see something different.

They think the actress is promoting Nazi symbolism because she made a joke about her genetics in a video that now-appears widely scrubbed from the internet.

Fortunately, Page Six and The Sun both have versions of the video still up. It's as vanilla as vanilla gets.

Well, the ad made its way to X and people are losing their minds going full-blown woke losers claiming there are Nazi ties.

The tweet below - which has more than four million views - got things started and it was off to the races from there.

You have to be a truly high level of stupid to see Sweeney's AE campaign and come away with the impression it's pro-Nazi. What world are these people living on?

Nazis? It's a dad joke clearly targeting a male audience. How do we know that's the plan? Because the entire marketing campaign is focusing on the fact men are obsessed with Sweeney - an attractive American actress.

If you can watch the now-scrubbed video and come away with the belief she's secretly goose-stepping to Adolf Hitler, then I suggest you cut your internet connection, go outside and touch as much grass as possible.

I honestly don't even understand why American Eagle appeared to nuke the video. There's nothing wrong with it.

Republicans might never give up power if these are the idiots on the other side. Imagine making this the hill you're willing to die on. Imagine thinking arguing *AGAINST* attractive women is a winning strategy with large swaths of the population. Hard pass.

We simply can't sit silently while these morons smear an American treasure. Hold the line and don't give an inch to woke losers. Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com if you agree.