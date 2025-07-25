Sydney Sweeney's Jeans Have Internet's Attention In New Video: WATCH

American Eagle stock is up 11.79% over the past five days. Call it the Sydney Sweeney bump

Sydney Sweeney's American Eagle campaign should be taught in every marketing class in America.

The "Anyone but You" star is one of the most popular women in entertainment, and you don't have to be a detective to figure out why.

She has successfully blended the "girl next door" vibe with the ultimate "it" factor on screen.

That's led to major acting roles and advertising campaigns. That now includes an all-time simple but great ad from American Eagle.

Sydney Sweeney's American Eagle ad is genius

A quick Google search tells me American Eagle isn't in a great place as a company. The photo below shows its stock chart over the past year.

Yikes.

What do you do when you need a quick boost? Give Sydney Sweeney a call and pitch her one of the simplest ads you'll ever see.

Throw her in some blue jeans, have her fix a classic car, and brush her hands off on her butt prior to driving away.

So simple a teenager could have cooked it up, and yet, so genius that it's guaranteed to be a hit. You can check out the ad in the tweet below, which has a staggering 31.2 million views on X since dropping Wednesday.

For what it's worth, American Eagle stock is up 11.79% over the past five days. It spiked to $13.23 on Wednesday before falling to $11.28 ahead of the marketing opening Friday.

Let's call it the Sydney Sweeney bump, but more importantly, this is the anti-Bud Light. It's the anti-Dylan Mulvaney.

There's nothing woke about this ad. No fat on the bone. A famous Hollywood star in blue jeans and a white top working on a classic car.

It's almost like keeping it simple and appealing to normal people is a recipe for success. Who could have ever seen that coming?

Give the person responsible for cooking up this idea a raise. They clearly deserve it. Hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.