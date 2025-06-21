Sydney Sweeney Has Internet On Edge With Spicy Cowboy Hat Videos: WATCH

Sydney Sweeney has more than 25 million followers on Instagram.

Sydney Sweeney cooked in a new ad campaign.

Sweeney has turned into one of the biggest stars in Hollywood over the past several years, and it's pretty obvious to see why she's so popular.

The talented actress has appeared in major films and TV shows, and she also knows how to move the needle online.

It's a shockingly simple recipe for success.

Sydney Sweeney rocks cowboy hat in new ad campaign.

Whoever is hooking up Sweeney's ad deals deserves a monster raise because she dropped one with the shoe company HEYDUDE that is genius.

Why is it such a smart campaign?

Sweeney went in like she was auditioning to be on "Yellowstone" by rocking a cowboy hat. Keep it simple, and you're bound to have success.

You can check out Sweeney's videos below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

There's also a banger of a video that I can't embed here for some reason, but you can check it out at this link.

I don't want to tell Taylor Sheridan how to run his business, but we're simply dropping the ball if Sweeney doesn't appear in the "Yellowstone" universe.

It also wouldn't be unprecedented for a mega-famous model/actress to appear. Bella Hadid played Travis' (Sheridan's character) girlfriend in the final season.

I know there's a way to make this happen.

For now, we wait to see what Sweeney cooks up next. She clearly has no intention of slowing down, and that's a win for the content game. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.