Country Star Rocks Bikini In The Snow In Spicy Photo

Ella Langley continues to move the needle online.

Langley has blown up into a legit A-list superstar in the country music world. She's managed to blend old school music with a very popular social media presence.

That's a lethal combination in the music industry, and she continues to ride a rocket ship to the top of the mountain.

Ella Langley busts out a bikini in the snow.

It's important to keep the pedal to the metal when you have high momentum, and that's exactly what the "you look like you love me" singer is doing.

She hopped on Instagram to showcase a little rest and relaxation in the snow in Banff…..and she didn't bring a winter jacket.

Instead, the country singer rocked a bikini in the cold weather. Bold. Very bold.

To the surprise of absolutely nobody, the post from Langley is going mega-viral and has more than 142,000 likes as of publication.

Those are some serious numbers, and the latest example of her ginning up attention online.

I have no idea what Langley will cook up next, but I have no doubt it will draw plenty of eyeballs. That's a guarantee you can take to the bank. What do you think of Langley and her music? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.