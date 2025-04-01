Country Star Rocks Bikini In The Snow In Spicy Photo

Ella Langley continues to move the needle online.

Langley has blown up into a legit A-list superstar in the country music world. She's managed to blend old school music with a very popular social media presence.

That's a lethal combination in the music industry, and she continues to ride a rocket ship to the top of the mountain.

Ella Langley busts out a bikini in the snow.

It's important to keep the pedal to the metal when you have high momentum, and that's exactly what the "you look like you love me" singer is doing.

She hopped on Instagram to showcase a little rest and relaxation in the snow in Banff…..and she didn't bring a winter jacket.

Instead, the country singer rocked a bikini in the cold weather. Bold. Very bold.

To the surprise of absolutely nobody, the post from Langley is going mega-viral and has more than 142,000 likes as of publication.

Those are some serious numbers, and the latest example of her ginning up attention online.

Ella Langely is going viral on Instagram. She posted a photo of herself rocking a bikini in the snow in Banff. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for BMI)

I have no idea what Langley will cook up next, but I have no doubt it will draw plenty of eyeballs. That's a guarantee you can take to the bank. What do you think of Langley and her music? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick covering a variety of topics with a focus on football and culture. He also hosts of the podcast American Joyride that is accessible on Outkick where he interviews American heroes and outlines their unique stories. Before joining OutKick, Hookstead worked for the Daily Caller for seven years covering similar topics. Hookstead is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin.