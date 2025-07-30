Sydney Sweeney's Saucy Ad Mocked By Idiot Loser: WATCH

Doja Cat decided to hop on TikTok to fire some completely unnecessary shots at Sydney Sweeney.

Sweeney is facing the full wrath of the woke mob after teaming up with American Eagle for a new ad campaign.

The reason for the outrage? Well, for starters, she's an attractive blonde woman who represents everything woke losers will never have. Jealousy is a dangerous disease.

Second, she made a dad joke about genes and jeans, and that led to low-IQ individuals arguing she's pushing Nazi messaging about eugenics.

It's one of the stupidest cancellation attempts we've ever seen.

Doja Cat mocks Sydney Sweeney.

Well, Doja Cat decided that what the dialogue and discourse is missing is an opinion from a singer whose music will make your ears bleed.

She dropped in on TikTok with a video that appeared to mock Sweeney as some backwoods redneck. Really high IQ stuff we have here, folks.

You can watch it below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Whose side are you on? Sydney Sweeney or Doja Cat? It's almost like asking if you want an ice-cold beer or a kick to the groin.

It's not a tough call at all.

Give me Sydney Sweeney and her American Eagles ad all day long over whatever slop this is. Again, jealousy is a dangerous and contagious disease.

We're not too far away from one of these idiots just combusting into flames from the irrational rage (that's a joke everyone!).

Who knew Sydney Sweeney wearing blue jeans would upset so many people? It's almost like some of us are living in a different reality where life is good, and others are in a world where everything must be offensive.

Hard pass on the latter option.

Hold the line at all costs, and don't let these morons gain a single inch. We're now in a fight for common sense and attractive women in advertising. That's simply a fight I'm not willing to risk losing. Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com if you agree.