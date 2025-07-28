Sydney Sweeney Faces Truly Unhinged Reaction Over Spicy Ad Campaign: WATCH

Idiots continue to attack Sydney Sweeney.

Sweeney is facing the wrath of the woke mob after teaming up with American Eagle for a genius ad campaign featuring her in blue jeans.

It's one of the simplest and most straightforward ads you'll ever see. Unfortunately, morons have decided to paint it as Nazi propaganda and pro-eugenics because Sweeney made a dad joke about genes and jeans.

That specific ad appears to no longer be up, but Page Six still has it up on YouTube.

Sydney Sweeney attacked by unhinged moron.

The reactions have been comical at best and downright braindead at worst. We simply can't have an attractive woman in an ad. There must be some underlying message in the eyes of the wokes, and that now includes a first ballot hall of fame take.

Sayantani DasGupta, a professor at Columbia University and author, decided to take things to a new level. She tied Sweeney's AE ad to her soap selling campaign.

"Remember, soap has historically been a really fraught racialized product because of the ways that darker-skinned people are associated with race pollution. All of these negative things. Whereas whiteness is associated with cleanliness," DasGupta said with a straight face while showing old soap ads as proof of her point.

So, not only is Sydney Sweeney's American Eagle ad pro-eugenics and pushing Nazi symbolism (neither is true) in the minds of woke clowns, but her soap ad must also now be racist.

Certainly, the soap ad isn't popular because it features Sydney Sweeney in a bath. It must be racism!

You can watch the entire rant in the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com. It's absolutely hilarious.

Absolutely deranged.

No other way to sum it up, and the craziest part might be that DasGupta is seeing near total agreement in her comments:

Saying "good jeans/genes" implies that there is such a thing as "bad genes"….

"It’s not that deep" no it’s ALWAYS this deep

"It’s not that deep" = I’m not an active critical thinker and uneducated on the subject

Sydney Sweeney & Sabrina carpenter are on a race to see who can get more women to hate them lol

Her initials being SS are really the cherry on top of this 😬

American Eugenics (AE)

Sydney Sweeney, your career behind you girl

Seriously, what the hell is wrong with people? How broken are their brains to think an ad with an attractive woman is somehow about anything else.

Sydney Sweeney is famous and easy on the eyes. This is marketing 101. If you think it's anything more than that, then you're an idiot.

Period.

I don't care if I'm the only person on Earth who will do it, but I will not allow these clowns to go after Sydney Sweeney. Not on my watch. Not as long as OutKick is here to hold the line and push forward. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.