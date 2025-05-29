Sydney Sweeney Is Giving Her Fans What They Want By Selling Them Her Bathwater

Sydney Sweeney has reportedly teamed up with Dr. Squatch to give her fans what they want. Her used bathwater. The brand teased the announcement of something new with the actress on Wednesday.

Dr. Squatch posted the teaser on all their social media accounts asking,"Wanna take a shower with Sydney Sweeney?" There were rumblings that followed that a product with her bathwater was on its way.

Then on Thursday morning, The Sun confirmed what some of Sweeney's fans had been hoping for. She turned her used bathwater into limited-edition bars of soap.

The outlet reported that Dr. Squatch had made 5,000 bars of Bathwater Bliss that come with a certificate authenticating that the bars were made with water Sweeney bathed in.

"When fans start asking for your bathwater, either ignore it or turn it into a soap," The Sun quotes her as saying about the new product. "It's weird in the best way."

Sweeney told GQ in an interview about her bathwater soap that she wasn't aware of the "erotic implications around bathtub water" until the comments showed up in her own comment section.

Sydney Sweeney talks about selling her bathwater in soap form

"I honestly think it's a really fun, full-circle moment, because fans always joke about wanting my bath water…I was like, This is just such a cool way to have a conversation with the audience and give them what they want," she told GQ when asked if she was surprised by the request for her bathwater.

"But then also hopefully encourage them to take care of themselves in a healthy way."

Sweeney doesn’t let the attention she receives or requests for bathwater for that matter get to her. She rolls with it and has her friends and family and the great outdoors to keep her "grounded and humbled."

GQ asked the 27-year-old actress if she was inspired by other products that have a sense of intimacy. Like the incense that Erykah Badu created that is meant to smell like her nether region.

Sweeney admits that she wasn’t, but would have liked to have been. She replied, "No, but I would like to say yes, because that's the coolest thing ever (laughs)."

The reason her fans or people in general have "such a powerful and erotic draw" to a woman's bathwater isn't hard for her to understand. It's simple. She says, "Um, because women are awesome."

But this is more than selling bars of soap made out of her bathwater for Sydney Sweeney. There's a bigger purpose at play here. Sure, taking back power for herself over her image plays into it, but so does a desire to get men to take better care of themselves.

"Yeah, of course. It’s funny, and there's a lot of different plays that are in motion at that time." Sweeney said. "My hope is that it just gets guys to think about taking care of themselves and cleaning themselves with some healthy products."

Well said. That's why she's the "Body Wash Genie."