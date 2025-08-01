JD Vance Brutally Crushes Nasty Liberals For Sydney Sweeney Attacks: WATCH

Vance is coming to Sweeney's defense.

JD Vance thinks woke liberals attacking Sydney Sweeney and her fans as Nazis is a baffling decision.

As OutKick's resident expert on crushing woke losers (I have plenty of teammates capable of doing the same), I have found the response to Sydney Sweeney's American Eagle ad campaign absolutely insane.

AE had a clear and smart vision. Put an attractive blonde woman in a saucy ad and go viral. It worked, and people with IQs above room temp clearly understand what's going on.

Unfortunately, envious and idiotic woke morons seem to think it's a pro-Nazi message. They simply can't accept it's about Sweeney being a star that millions of Americans like.

Sydney Sweeney at the Variety Power of Young Hollywood Event at NeueHouse Hollywood on August 10, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

JD Vance comes to Sydney Sweeney's defense.

Fortunately, many are rallying to Sweeney's defense, even though it shouldn't be necessary, because regular people realize the absurdity of the attacks on the "Euphoria" star.

That now includes the Vice President of America.

Vance said the following, in part, on the latest episode of the "Ruthless Podcast":

"My political advice to the Democrats is continue to tell everyone who thinks Sydney Sweeney is attractive is a Nazi. That appears to be their actual strategy. It actually reveals something pretty interesting about the Dems, though, which is you have, like, a normal all-American beautiful girl doing, like, a normal jeans ad, right? They're trying to sell, you know, sell jeans to kids in America, and they have managed to so unhinge themselves over this thing. And it's like, you guys, did you learn nothing from the November 2024 election? Like, I actually thought that one of the lessons they might take is we're going to be less crazy. The lesson they have apparently taken is we're going to attack people as Nazis for thinking Sydney Sweeney is beautiful. Great strategy, guys. That's how you're going to win the midterms, especially young American men."

You can watch Vance's comments starting around 4:00 in the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

One day we have 22 SAS legend Christian Craighead weighing in, now JD Vance is in the mix and I've probably been the most vocal voice in America since last Sunday. I'll let you guys debate over which of us three are the most influential. That's for the history books to decide, not me.

What we can all agree on is that we simply can't let these woke clowns gain an inch. If they want to die on the hill that attractive blonde women represent Nazi beliefs, then let them. Republicans will never lose power if people are forced to pick sides in that battle.

Props to Vance for blasting the idiots going after Sweeney. He's a welcome gun in the fight to restore sanity in America. Choose your side. You're with us (the winning side) or the people who are burying themselves in an attempt to ruin Sweeney over a jeans ad. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

