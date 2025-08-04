Trump's Sydney Sweeney Comments With Have Woke Libs Seething With Rage: WATCH

President Donald Trump appears to be a big fan of Sydney Sweeney.

The popular "Euphoria" actress is in an all-out battle with the woke mob after teaming up with American Eagle for an ad campaign.

Apparently, woke losers living in basements are wildly offended over a genes/jeans dad joke made by a blonde actress.

To make matters more interesting, it surfaced that voter registration info shows Sweeney registered as a Republican in Florida.

We're living in one of the most unexpected news cycles in years!

President Donald Trump praises Sydney Sweeney.

Well, President Trump has weighed in on the situation in a fashion only POTUS can. He was asked about Sweeney being a registered Republican, and immediately poured on the praise.

"She's a registered Republican? Oh, now I love her [American Eagle] ad," Trump said with a massive grin on his face Sunday when asked about Sweeney.

The President continued, "You'd be surprised by how many people are Republicans. That's what I wouldn't have known, but I'm glad you told me that. If Sydney Sweeney is a registered Republican, I think her ad is fantastic!"

You can check out his hilarious reaction below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Leave it to President Donald Trump to offer up the funniest reaction on the internet so far to Sweeney's American Eagle ad.

"Euphoria" premiered in 2019 during President Trump's first term. Imagine telling someone six years ago that the show's star would become a catalyst for woke outrage in America……and President Donald Trump - fresh into his second term as POTUS - was weighing in as a fan.

My brain can't even process the idea. Yet, here we are, and we're not slowing down.

Also, Sweeney was at a special screening of her new movie "Americana" on Sunday night, and was all smiles.

It's clear she's not letting any of the unhinged hate bring her down. Why would she? The talented actress is crushing it.

What do you think about Trump's comments and the attempts to tear Sweeney down? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.