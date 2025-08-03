Sydney Sweeney Puts Impressive Gun Skills On Display, Prepare For Libs To Implode: WATCH

Don't end up on the business end of a weapon being handled by Sydney Sweeney.

The popular Hollywood starlet continues to be attacked by the woke mob over her American Eagle ad campaign, but it appears the idiots trying to bring her down are failing in a big way.

American Eagle refused to bend the knee, people with common sense are holding the line and it's clear people have had enough of woke nonsense.

No, her AE ad isn't pushing Nazi eugenics. It's about an all-American woman wearing jeans. Pretty simple and straightforward. It's great to see the good guys win one.

Sydney Sweeney puts shooting skills on display.

Well, I hope we're all ready to see another major liberal meltdown because it turns out Sydney Sweeney is quick on the trigger and can throw some lead on target.

Taran Tactical - a popular gun training company for actors and production companies - tweeted a video Friday of the 27-year-old actress rocking a handgun, and there's no doubt she's impressive.

Give her shooting skills a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Sydney Sweeney can star in a saucy ad about jeans and then unholster a handgun to send some rounds downrange.

The all-American woman?

I think so. A truly lethal combination of skills.

Hopefully, all her woke lib haters see this video and implode with rage. Nothing would make me happier than watching them throw a fit.

The Venn diagram of people who hated Sweeney's American Eagle ad and hate guns is a near perfect circle.

Lastly, I have to say this because I see it happen from time to time with people who have platforms. We should all encourage people to know how to use guns, and if someone wants to learn, don't tear them down if they don't know what they're doing. Build them up with constructive feedback.

Learning how to use guns can be intimidating. Take the time to teach new shooters how to properly use a firearm and give them confidence.

Having said that, I occasionally see some people with platforms think they're Billy Badass, when, in reality, they have no clue what they're doing.

*DO NOT* post videos of yourself shooting if you have a large audience and have no clue how to properly handle a gun. The uneducated will see the terrible shooting form, lack of accuracy, lack of ability to get sight picture and then think that's the proper way to do things. It's a huge pet peeve of mine. It makes my blood boil, and I say that as someone who has spent a lot of time teaching people how to shoot. Nothing wrong with being a novice when starting, but don't promote it to the world.

Fortunately, Sweeney doesn't have that problem. Props to her for knowing how to shoot. We love to see that here at OutKick. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.