South Park Returns With Hilarious New Episodes, Including Trump's War With Canada

The always hilarious and brilliant South Park announced their upcoming Season 27 release date as well as some absolutely wild storylines which you can be sure will cause all sorts of controversy, drama and chaos - the South Park recipe, if you will.

Let's be honest, the world needs South Park now more than ever, and based on the show's preview trailer for the upcoming season of episodes - not just one-offs like in recent years, fans are going to go absolutely crazy.

Among the topics South Park will be hitting: USA and Canada going to war with each other. What could possibly happen (or go wrong?!) I envision some sort of Trump vs Trudeau wrestling match centering around Canada becoming the 51st state, and who knows - for a show that literally created a song called "Blame Canada" in the past, the comedic potential is endless!

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

But let's be honest, the beauty of South Park is that their ability to hit on current and relative pop culture topics is second-to-none and has always put the animated comedy light years ahead of everyone else.

The trailer also included Diddy in it. (by the way, what he allegedly did is not funny whatsoever, obviously)…

Well, we know what happened the last time they went after another rapper in Kanye West. "Do you like Fish Sticks?" has become a fan-favorite episode. With Diddy facing absolutely horrendous charges about his alleged actions, one can only guess how South Park will crush him in that episode.

But that's not all everyone!

AIR TRAFFIC CONTROLLERS!

As I've unfortunately had to write about more times than I'd like, our airplane industry is in shambles right now - including, unfortunately and sadly, with the worst possible results.

One aspect of that has been the role of air traffic controllers. So what did South Park preview in Wednesday's trailer?

… That they would be doing an episode featuring Butters as an air traffic controller because, of course they did.

SOUTH PARK WILL RETURN TO COMEDY CENTRAL

The last season of South Park premiered more than two years ago, and was off throughout the entirety of the 2024 Presidential election, which show creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker said was intentional.

"We’ve tried to do ‘South Park’ through four or five presidential elections, and it is such a hard thing to — it’s such a mind scramble, and it seems like it takes outsized importance," Stone told Vanity Fair at the time.

"Obviously, it’s f'n important, but it kind of takes over everything and we just have less fun. I don’t know what more we could possibly say about Trump," Parker added.

Well, the good news for Stone and Parker is that with the Presidential election over, there's already plenty of topical drama to be hilariously mocked and parodied.

I'm just hoping Prince Harry and Meghan Markle do something dumb again so we can have a follow-up to what was perhaps the funniest episode of South Park in over a decade.

Regardless, get ready for the outrage to happen this coming summer when the new season of South Park debuts on Comedy Central July 9!

WHAT DO YOU THINK OF SOUTH PARK RETURNING? TWEET ME: @TheGunzShow