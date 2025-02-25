Plane Passengers React To Sitting Next To Dead Lady For 4 Hours

Imagine having a family member ask you how your flight was only to respond, "It was great, except for the whole making us sit next to a dead person," part.

That's exactly what happened on a recent flight when an Australian couple was forced to sit for nearly four hours next to the body of a stranger who had unfortunately died while on the plane. Heck of a way to end a long 15-hour flight.

Mitchell Ring and Jennifer Colin were on a Qatari Airlines flight from Melbourne to Doha when the woman began suffering a medical emergency. Unfortunately, the flight crew were unable to revive her and she passed away. However, due to the woman's size, the crew couldn't move her to business class, so the next best place - your row!

FOUR HOURS SPENT NEXT TO THE BODY

"They tried to wheel her up towards business class, but she was quite a large lady and they couldn’t get her through the aisle," Mitchell told A Current Affair TV, adding that it was "heartbreaking to watch" the lady's ordeal happen.

"Then they placed the lady in the chair I was in."

If that wasn't enough, upon landing, officials asked the couple to remain in their seat so they could remove the corpse first, rather than just letting the mortified couple get the heck off the plane as soon as possible after having spent hours next to it. "I can’t believe they told us to stay … it wasn’t nice," Ring told the media outlet. In a statement, Qatari Airlines said they are going to reach out to the two fliers.

THE INTERNET REACTS TO PASSENGERS HAVING TO SIT NEXT TO A DEAD LADY ON A PLANE

Social media fliers did not disappoint when it came to responding to the absurd situation.

"I'd be traumatized" wrote one person, while another person joked that they'd be willing to deal with a corpse passenger falling over on them if it meant free drinks and a free Uber waiting to pick them up at the airport. I hear ya, buddy, I hear ya.

One astute person asked, "Why wouldn't they just leave the body in the bathroom?" Something tells me that with the lifeless body wailing around during the flight and landing that it probably wouldn't have turned into a good situation when they opened the lavatory door.

My favorite was the person who put up a graphic of Bernie from Weekend at Bernie's (highly underrated flick by the way! Might have to rewatch those this week).

I mean we've covered some WILD, and I mean WILD airplane stories here on OutKick - pooping in the aisles, the lady who saw ghosts on the wing as if she was Kristen Wig in Bridesmaids, etc. But having a dead person next to your flight is a whole new level.

"The joys of flying!"

Said no one ever.