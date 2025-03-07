After Getting Chewed Up And Spit Out By Trump, Disgraced Governor Justin Trudeau Literally Cries On Live TV

Look, I don't know how Canadian politics work. Don't know, don't care to know. They will never, ever affect my life. Ever. I promise.

Even these stupid tariffs. They won't change my life one bit. You think I'm buying anything Canadian? Come on. Get with the program!

Anyway, I guess this is the week Justin Trudeau finally gets the boot from whatever version of the White House resides in Canada. He's gone. Finished. Donezo. How this impacts the ongoing trade war with the United States is beyond me. But, again, I don't care.

What I DO care about is Canada's Governor crying on the way out because he got chewed up and spit out by Donald Trump in his final months.

That's funny #content, and we all need some funny #content on a slow Friday.

Rollllllll tape!

Cries AND lies!

Hilarious. So fake, too. I've seen fake crying, and that's fake crying 101. We ain't falling for it, Governor! Go ride off into the sunset and leave the world alone. Please. We're begging you.

This Justin Trudeau is just so insufferable. Frankly, he'd fit in perfectly down here with the rest of the Dems. I bet he LOVED that stupid video they posted yesterday that they're currently getting dragged through the mud over. He probably thought it was hilarious and smart and hip.

Also, and forgive me for not being up-to-date on Canadian politics, but wasn't this scumbag in hiding for, like, a week, a few years back over the truck situation?

Like, he hid from his own people, right? The same ones he just told, with tears streaming down his cheeks, that he would always have their back? Yeah, OK, thought so! Just checking.

Anyway, this guy is a loser and now he's about to be exiled forever. Sad.

Enjoy retirement, Gov.!