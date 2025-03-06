The Insufferable Democratic Women Just Unleashed A Video So Embarrassing, They May Never Win Another Election

This will be my third story before BREAKFAST mocking the Democrats, and it's not exactly the healthiest way to start a day. I'm just being honest here. Do you know how taxing it is to deal with these people before my percolator is even empty yet?

It's exhausting. I'm already dipping, and it's not even 9:30 yet. It's bad. But, I'm a patriot, and I have to call 'em as I see ‘em.

I can let some of the nonsense slide – you almost have to at this point because it’s just a firehose – but when I see something like what you're about to witness, I have no choice but to write about it.

It's my duty. I took an oath when I joined OutKick to not give these lunatics an inch, and I'm doing just that.

So here you go, world. The Dems' response to Donald Trump's speech to congress the other night.

Strap all the way in and hold on for dear life:

We'll never lose again

Oh my. I don't even know where to begin. It's jarring to watch, but also, you can't stop watching. I've watched and re-watched it 100 times at this point. I'm breaking it down like game film. Studying every single move. It's mesmerizing.

These people are so insane. When I say they may never win another election again, I mean it. How could they when this is the best they've got? No shot. No chance.

I actually saw a great post last night, and it's something that I've actually been thinking about for a while now. I'm hesitant to share it, because I don't want to give the Dems some free advice, but I'll do it anyway.

It's so true, right? The Dems are so lost at this point, they're just throwing shit at a wall and hoping it sticks. Of course, it ain't sticking it. None of it is. It's embarrassing.

Look at that video! Those are the folks hoping to take down Donald Trump and the Republican Party?! There's just no shot.

Hey, let's just all dance like superheroes and list our DEI credentials at the same time with some stupid music playing in the background. That'll get us back on track!

They're so cooked. I can't believe this is the best they've got. And you know how I know it's bad? Where in the hell has Obama been the past few months? He's just BAILED. He was the ring-leader for a decade. The voice. The alpha in the room.

He's just gone now. He saw how insane they've all become, and just jumped ship. Is Bernie Sanders the only one left at this point? I think so.

Other than that, you're left with AOC and Jasmine Crockett bouncing around like a couple of morons. That's it.

PS: What superpower is Judy Chu displaying here? Anyone wanna venture a guess?

Lemme know! Zach.Dean@OutKick.com.