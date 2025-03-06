Lunatic Boston Mayor Would Rather Hoard Illegal Aliens Than Allow White People At Her Christmas Party

I lived in Boston for four years. I was born right outside the city. I have family all over New England. I got married on Nantucket (can NOT hide money).

Yes, I'm a Florida dude through and through. I'm not shy about it. I thank God every day I wake up in Florida. But, I've spent plenty of time in the Northeast. Sure, were the four years of college fuzzy? You bet. Couple fuzzier summers on Nantucket cranking our sandwiches at Bartlett Farms? Absolutely.

But, I've still been there plenty. I've lived up there long enough, and seen enough, and know enough about how life works to confidently say this: Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is maybe the single dumbest politician in America, and that's such a high bar at this point – especially after the other night.

I lived in Boston under Thomas Menino (RIP!) and then Marty Walsh. Two Libs, for sure, but they were nothing compared to this firecracker currently running the city into the ground.

She's decided to die on the immigration hill since big, bad Donald Trump returned to office earlier this year, and buddy, it has gone POORLY.

Just … poorly:

The hypocrisy with this one is FLOWING

I mean, I don't even know where to begin. I could start anywhere. Frankly, I'd love to start with Anna Paulina Luna and Nancy Mace, because they're a bunch of pistols in their own right, but this blog isn't about hot women in congress. Sorry.

It's about Michelle Wu being a lunatic, so let's start at that last clip, because it's so full of bullshit I don't know how this chick sleeps at night.

"We are safe for everyone."

"To every one of my neighbors back in Boston, know this: you belong here."

"That wherever you're from, if you pitch in, look out for your neighbors, and cheer for the home team, you can build a better future here for the people you love."

Yep, nonsense, nonsense, and very long-winded nonsense with a stupid pun about sports mixed in.

That's 0-3, Michelle! You're out!

Here's the caveat this lunatic should've added to each one of these virtue-signaling quotes. You ready? Here we go. I went ahead and did it for her:

"We are safe for everyone … as long as you're not white."

"To every one of my neighbors back in Boston, know this: you belong here … except the whites."

"That wherever you're from, if you pitch in, look out for your neighbors, and cheer for the home team, you can build a better future here for the people you love … as long as those people aren't white."

There, Michelle! Fixed it for you, dummy!

For those who forgot, this wacky mayor actually hosted no-whites-allowed Christmas parties a few years back. That's right. No white people allowed!

Bold move, given the history

So, for those keeping count at home, this awful person currently advocates for illegal aliens in her city over white people. That's not me being hyperbolic or dramatic. That's what we have here – nutty Michelle Wu drawing a pretty clear line in the sand.

And what a stance to take! How do we think this plays out, folks? I'm gonna go with one-term and done. You?

I know Boston has gone downhill somewhat since I was there, but, by and large, the people there are still smart. Frankly, it's the idiots on the college campuses who are the insufferable ones, and, unfortunately, there are roughly 5,000 colleges in Boston.

Naturally, there's a lot of idiocy to go around. Believe me, I'd last about two minutes on a college campus right now – especially one in the northeast.

But this is also the same city that was subject to a terrorist attack 12 years ago NEXT MONTH. Think about that for a second. Really think about it.

The Boston Marathon bombing happened 12 years ago, and here we are, over a decade later, watching a lunatic mayor call the city a safe-haven for all the illegal aliens – and that includes criminals – in the world.

Do you see how ass-backwards that is? Have you heard it yet? No white people at the Christmas party, but we're a city "for everyone."

No white people at the Christmas party, but we "don't see color on your passport."

We're the safest major city in the world, but we're going to allow anyone here to hide from ICE even though the streets were literally bombed a decade ago.

This is the hypocrisy we're dealing with in America right now. This is why Trump won last fall, and this is why the Democrats are currently getting crushed for acting like a bunch of whiny children earlier this week in congress.

They wear pink, but won't stand for women's rights. They claim to be the party of inclusivity, but don't allow white people at their parties. They claim to watch over the safest city in America, but also refuse to cooperate with ICE.

Boston may be liberal, but it's smarter than this. I know it. I've seen it. I've lived it.

This lunatic mayor has to go.