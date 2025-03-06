Liberal Women Are Planning To Protest Donald Trump In The Dumbest Way Possible

Looney liberal women over on insufferable TikTok are planning to protest Donald J. Trump in maybe the single dumbest way possible.

Brace yourselves for impact … they're planning to wear masks again. Masks.

Masks!

That's right. These wackos have started a trend where they are just … putting a mask on … to protest Trump, Elon, JD Vance, and all the other terrible white men who run this country. How will this help? No clue. No earthly idea.

Masks didn't work in 2020 (or ‘21, ’22, ‘23 or ’24), so I'm not sure what they're going to do here. BUT, also, would crazy Libs masking back up (did they ever really take them off?) be the worst thing in the world?

I don't know, you tell me:

On second thought, go for it!

Yeah, you know what? On second thought – wear all the masks! All of them. #MaskUp! Measles is out there, you know. I hear double and sometimes triple-masking helps, too.

God, these people are so dumb. This one right here is such a peak Lib, it hurts. Just smugly staring into the camera like she's a badass. Like she holds all the cards. Like she's come up with some earth-shattering plan to stick it to Trump and all the mean Republicans.

She doesn't realize how dumb she sounds. None of them do. That's why they threw a tantrum at the Capitol the other night. That's why they refused to stand for a kid with brain cancer. BRAIN CANCER!

They think they're the cool, hip ones. The ones who relate to the Gen-Zers. They think wearing a mask to protest Trump is gonna be talked about in the history books some day as the turning point in this country.

You can hear it in her voice – she's all in.

"Stop letting them observe your face … and have the side-benefit of better health. And protecting the rest of us in the world."

Yeah, OK lady. Go for it. And keep sucking your teeth while you're at it. Love that sound.

The worst.