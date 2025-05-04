SNL Takes Aim At Bill Belichick And Girlfriend Jordon Hudson's Age Gap In Cold Open

The story that shows zero signs of slowing down anytime soon had a bit more juice added to it by the (sometimes) funny folks on ‘Saturday Night Live’ as the show roasted Bill Belichick and his much younger girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, during this weekend's cold open.

In case you've quite literally been living under a rock, the 73-year-old North Carolina head coach is in a relationship with the 24-year-old Hudson, who has made a truly impressive number of headlines in recent days, and the SNL crew had no choice but to jump in on the fun.

Bill Belichick And Girlfriend Jordon Hudson Are Fair Game To Rip, According To Kelly Stafford

The skit featured James Austin Johnson’s impersonation of Donald Trump alongside Mikey Day doing his best Stephen Miller in an executive order-signing skit that took direct aim at Belichick.

"Sir, this order will make it socially acceptable for a man in his 70s to date a 24-year-old," Day mentions to Johnson. "That’s right, we’re calling it ‘The Belichick Law.’ We’re going to make girlfriends young again, okay," Johnson says. "Old men can now date far younger women. We like that. It’s hot! But in reverse it’s quite disgusting, right? Very ‘Dateline,’" he added.

While the Belichick-Hudson pair has turned heads for months now, things reached a new boiling point in late April when Belichick sat down with CBS for an outrageously bizarre interview to push his new book, "The Art Of Winning."

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

Hudson could be heard off-camera a few times during the interview, and CBS reporter Tony Dokoupil even mentioned that Hudson was "a constant presence" during the interview. When Dokoupil asked Belichick how he met Hudson, she immediately chimed in and said, "not talking about this."

Since then, it has been reported that Hudson forced herself into the Dunkin' Super Bowl ad in February that featured Belichick, while records point to her having a say in plenty of the legendary head coach's business dealings.



Like we said, this story isn't going anywhere anytime soon.