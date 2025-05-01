Jordon Hudson Has Her Hands All Over Bill Belichick Business Deals, Records Show

We've reached the stage of the Bill Belichick-Jordon Hudson relationship where journalists start digging through corporation filings because where there's smoke, there's usually a fire.

What started out as a story of the greatest NFL head coach of all time riding his bike on Nantucket with his 24-year-old girlfriend & sucking down ice cream cones during the summer of 2024 took a dramatic turn over the weekend when Hudson clammed up when a CBS reporter asked Bill how the couple met for a CBS Sunday Morning fluff profile piece.

Jordon, in a clip that raised red flags, told the reporter to back off with his line of questions.

The days of the beauty queen — she'll be competing for Miss Maine USA next week — just being Bill's arm candy abruptly ended. We're now told that she's his agent, business manager, handler and girlfriend.

OK, have it your way, JorDON.

On Wednesday, news outlets started digging through corporation filings in a Massachusetts database and found that Hudson is listed as the manager of at least 15 corporations, including roles managing Belichick intellectual properties.

Hudson has her name as ‘Manager’ on the Coach Show LLC, Chapel Bill LLC and All BB Team LLC, the production arm of the "All-Belichick Team."

She's also listed as Manager of multiple property LLCs that appear to be responsible for real estate ventures, including one property that her mother, Lee Hudson, uses as her address as part of her Director role with an organization called Queer Nation LLC based in Provincetown, Massachusetts.

What does Bill Belichick's daughter-in-law think about what's going on with JorDON Hudson?

Let's just say Thanksgiving dinner might be awkward this year. Social media analysts noticed that Jen Belichick, who is married to Bill's son Steve, hopped into the comments on Julian Edelman's podcast post where he defends Jordon.

Nikki Glaser also defended Jordon in the comments.

Apparently, Jen Belichick had seen enough.

"(P)ublicists act in a professional manner and don't "storm" off set delaying an interview," Jen wrote in response to Glaser's support of Bill's girlfriend.

Why is this all so crazy? Because Jen's husband was hired by his father to be the UNC defensive coordinator. Jen and JorDON will be in the same building in the fall. It's possible that JorDON could become her mother-in-law. Let all of this sink in.

Internet analysts say this isn't the first time Jen has voiced her displeasure with JorDON. This swipe was from back in February around the Super Bowl when Bill and his girlfriend were just living life.

How does all this end?

On Netflix as part of a 9-part series that will be a must-watch. Buckle up.