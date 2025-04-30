Bill Belichick Defends Girlfriend Jordon Hudson For Doing Her Job During CBS Interview

North Carolina has certainly been in the news regarding head coach Bill Belichick, but not for the reasons one would think for a football program looking to make headlines for its play on the field. No, the ongoing conversation has centered around Belichick's girlfriend, Jordon Hudson.

When the legendary football coach was hired by North Carolina, the thought of those within the university would be that the anticipation for the upcoming season would garner most of the headlines. That has obviously not been the case, judging by the ongoing talk surrounding Belichick's girlfriend Jordon Hudson, who has taken the spotlight.

The latest ordeal came during an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, where Belichick was being interviewed to promote his upcoming book. In a wild turn of events, the focus shifted quickly to Jordon Hudson, who reportedly caused a ruckus during the interview with CBS.

It all came to a head when CBS host Tony Dokoupil asked Belichick about his relationship with Hudson, along with how they met. In quick manner, Jordon Hudson intervened, telling Tony Dokoupil that this wasn't a subject that they were going to discuss.

This led to a firestorm on social media, and within the North Carolina athletic department, as clips were then released of Hudson interrupting the interview to say certain topics, like their relationship, were off-limits.

In a statement released by the university Wednesday, Bill Belichick says that he agreed to do the interview to promote his book, and that CBS agreed to not discuss Jordon Hudson in any capacity. Belichick is 73 and Hudson is 24 which has garnered national attention.

"Unfortunately, that expectation was not honored during the interview. I was surprised when unrelated topics were introduced, and I repeatedly expressed to the reporter, Tony Dokoupil, and the producers that I preferred to keep the conversation centered on the book," Bill Belichick said. "After this occurred several times, Jordon, with whom I share both a personal and professional relationship, stepped in to reiterate that point to help refocus the discussion. She was not deflecting any specific question or topic, but simply doing her job to ensure the interview stayed on track. Some of the clips make it appear as though we were avoiding the question of how we met, but we have been open about the fact that Jordon and I met on a flight to Palm Beach in 2021.

"The final eight-minute segment does not reflect the productive 35-minute conversation we had, which covered a wide range of topics related to my career. Instead, it presents selectively edited clips and stills from just a few minutes of the interview to suggest a false narrative — that Jordon was attempting to control the conversation — which is simply not true."

North Carolina Needs To Get The Attention On Football, Not Jordon Hudson

This whole ordeal is laughable at this point, given that North Carolina just recently wrapped up spring practice, but the attention is not towards the 2025 season, but rather Bill Belichick's girlfriend.

I don't imagine this is what the North Carolina athletic department thought they were getting when Belichick was hired. And, it's not as if this is going away anytime soon. As long as Jordon Hudson is around the program like she's some type of general manager, the stories will follow the head coach.

I'm not implying Hudson needs to keep her distance, but there is a way to handle these types of situations, and having your girlfriend hanging around like a team assistant is not going to make this story go away.

Right now, North Carolina fans should be talking about the transfer portal, recruiting and the depth chart for the 2025 season. But no, we are discussing Bill Belichick's girlfriend, which is not going to end well if this keeps up.

It's time for the Tar Heels administration to get hold of this entire mess, and hopefully they can set some boundaries on how to proceed. The questions are going to come during the upcoming spring meetings, along with ACC Media Days.

For the sake of the athletic department, it's time to put a pin in this story.