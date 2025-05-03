Bill Belichick And Girlfriend Jordon Hudson Are Fair Game To Rip, According To Kelly Stafford

Kelly Stafford is telling Bill Belichick and new girlfriend Jordon Hudson that they got what they asked for.

"[The couple being asked questions] is fair game," the wife of Los Angeles quarterback Matthew Stafford recently said on her The Morning After podcast.



The only problem is, the two of them aren't seeing it that way, despite the rest of the sports world and fans realizing what's happening. To make matters even worse, Hudson has now put a massive amount of attention on herself after her constant objections to an interviewer's questions during a recent CBS Sunday Morning interview.

Kelly Stafford says that Bill and Jordon need to get with the times and realize that this is how life will be for the foreseeable future.

"Bill Belichick, you never really saw him much in the social media platform stuff and now he’s everywhere with her," Stafford began. "So I do think there is a little bit of responsibility in knowing that, for her knowing that questions are going to be asked because they are so public with their relationship," the 35-year-old continued.

"Honesty, I don’t mind, I think it’s fair game both ways. If she doesn’t want to talk about it, then they don’t have to talk about it… This whole thing is very interesting to me."

UNC SIGNED BELICHICK TO A 5-YEAR, $50 MILLION DEAL

You're not the only one, Kelly, as even Charles Barkley has been asking WTF is going on. And you can be sure that Bill's new job as head coach at UNC has some people there concerned about the coach they signed for a five-year, $50 million contract. Because right now, it looks nothing like Belichick, who would barely even acknowledge the media, let alone speak with them throughout the years.

Now, Belichick is embarking on a book tour - the last thing that Patriots fans or those that knew him thought he would ever do.

As a result of Bill's strange and awkward new life, the media and fans are looking at what could possibly have made the 73-year-old suddenly change his entire persona and demeanor.

IS JORDON HUDSON WEARING OUT HER WELCOME?

In many people's eyes, it's Jordon pulling the strings and perhaps even taking advantage of Bill, who is too blind to apparently notice that this scenario has been seen and told a thousand times throughout the years.

I hate to break it to Jordon (actually, I don't really care either way) but much of Bill's criticism comes because of her. Whether it's her insistence on being included on Bill's emails with UNC, or the CBS meltdown, things are only going to get more scrutinized and uncomfortable for the couple as football season gets closer.

And God help the two of them if Bill starts losing some games early in the season, because the fanbase and media will have no sympathy for him or his girlfriend.

After all, we're talking about 8x Super Bowl Champion Bill Belichick here.

Or maybe we aren't anymore. Maybe we have to refer to him as Jordon's lapdog.

