Charles Barkley Concerned About Bill Belichick Amid Jordon Hudson Drama

Bill Belichick is one of the biggest stories in sports right now, and for a reason not a single one of us would have believed a couple of years ago.

Everyone has a take on the UNC head coach and his 24-year-old CBS interview-interjecting gal pal, and it turns out that includes Charles Barkley.

The Round Mound of Rebound was on The Dan Patrick Show on Wednesday and talked about the situation surrounding Hudson and Belichick, the latter of which he says is a good friend of his.

"This is a very slippery subject for me because Bill is one of my really good friends," Barkley said. "I'm not sure what is going on. He has been a great friend for me for a long time — we've been friends since he coached for the Browns."

Barkley said that his friend needs to be careful in his current situation.

"I think he has got to be very careful right now, this is starting to be on a very slippery slope," he said. "He's the greatest football coach ever, him and Nick Saban — college, Nick Saban and for Bill, the NFL. From what I'm hearing it is starting to be a very slippery slope, and I never talk about people's personal relationships. It's another rule I've got."

Barkley said he might give Belichick a call to make sure everything is okay.

Patrick then pointed out something that has left a lot of people scratching their heads, and that is how Belichick — a notorious control-freak — suddenly became willing to let someone else seemingly control aspects of not just his life, but even his football program.

"Yeah; listen, man, I am a little concerned, I will admit that," Barkley replied. 'Because he's my friend through good, bad and whatever, and I hope everything is alright.