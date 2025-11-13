Put This Ali Larter 'Landman' Season 2 Premiere Red Carpet Performance Up There With Her Whipped Cream Bikini

Ali Larter proves promotion is an art form with her all-out campaign for Landman Season 2.

Ali Larter has been putting on a clinic ahead of the release of Season 2 of Landman. It's a course in marketing that should be studied and passed along to others.

Go ahead and add it to her already impressive resume. She's taken folks behind the scenes. She's dropped important teasers about bikini scenes in the upcoming season.

There hasn’t been a single call that Larter hasn’t answered. She's done it all. She was heels on the ground, all business, at a screening last month in Los Angeles.

Nobody can claim that she hasn’t been in full promoting mode lately. The reality is she's been promoting the second season since the cast stepped foot on the set to shoot it.

It's been a coordinated effort on and offline.

With Paramount+ dropping the first episode of Season 2 this weekend, on Sunday, November 16 to be exact, all that hard work is about to pay off. Fans can't wait.

That didn’t stop Larter from saving what might be her best work during the lead up to the second season for the red carpet at the New York City premiere on Tuesday night.

She was shoulder-to-shoulder with her Landman costars outshining them all. It's as impressive as a red carpet performance gets. Marketing at its highest level.

If the Season 2 premiere at the Alice Tully Hall in the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts proves to be the last opportunity for old-fashioned, working the red carpet, campaigning, she nailed it.

There's no going through the motions here. Ali Larter wasn’t coasting to the finish line. That's the kind of effort that makes a great show work so well.

I don’t consider myself someone who falls victim to promotional campaigns all that often, but this one worked on me. I watched the first season well after it had come out, and I'm all in on the second season.

According to Hook, who received some episodes of Season 2 early, it picks up right where the first season left off and fans are not going to be disappointed.

Put this red carpet performance up there with her iconic whipped cream bikini.