Taylor Sheridan's Hit Show 'Landman' Returns With Epic Rush, Introduces Legendary Star | REVIEW

Taylor Sheridan appears to have a clear path to success with "Landman" season two.

Basic info:

Streaming platform: Paramount+

Season two plot: In season two, as oil rises from the earth, so do secrets – and Tommy Norris’s (Thornton) breaking point may be closer than he realizes. Facing mounting pressure from M-Tex Oil, Cami Miller (Moore), and the shadow of his kin, survival in West Texas isn’t noble – it’s brutal. And sooner or later something’s got to break.

Cast: Billy Bob Thornton, Sam Elliott, Demi Moore, Ali Larter, Andy Garcia, Kayla Wallace, Michelle Randolph and Jacob Lofland.

Creator: Taylor Sheridan

Season two premiere date: November 16, 2025

"Landman" season two meets expectations.

Season one of "Landman" was one of the biggest hits on TV when it premiered in November 2024. The gritty drama about the oil business in Texas is a masterclass by Sheridan in how to put out an entertaining product.

The hype for season two has been incredible. To say fans are amped up and excited would be a massive understatement.

The good people at Paramount+ responsible for running the Sheridan universe sent me a handful of the first episodes early to check out.

I didn't hesitate to fire it up, and it didn't disappoint at all.

Now, I have to say right away that due to the rules of early access, I can't get into spoilers. It is what it is. What I can say is that season two picks up right where season one left off:

Pure chaos.

Season one saw the death of Monty (Jon Hamm) and the ascension of his wife, Cami (Demi Moore), to the head of the oil company and Tommy Norris (Thornton) into a position of near total power. The stakes have never been higher, and the wolves are growling at the gate to take everything.

At the same time, Tommy's son Cooper (Lofland) has set out on his own to make it big in the oil business. This storyline, without getting into spoilers, is going to surprise *A LOT* of viewers for many different reasons. In fact, I'm fairly confident Cooper's actions are going to set the stage for many major events throughout season two, but that's really all I can say about that.

Ali Larter and Michelle Randolph, as expected, once again kill as the mother-daughter duo tasked with bringing a little levity to the show. If you're not familiar with Randolph and Larter, I suggest you do some background research before diving into season two.

Now, where season two flourishes is with the addition of Sam Elliott as Tommy's father. The first time viewers meet the character of T.L., the stage is immediately set for the impact he will have on the series.

Elliott is a legend in the acting game, and has previous experience with Sheridan after starring in "1883." You think Tommy might be a bit of a savage?

I have a feeling the demons floating around T.L.'s mind might give everyone in the Norris family a run for their money.

Elliott is captivating every second he's on screen right from the jump. Nothing else would be expected.

You can catch "Landman" season two starting this Sunday on Paramount+, and make sure to send your predictions and thoughts to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.