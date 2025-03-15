The Punch-Up w/ Matt Reigle: March 15

Another week, another edition — an Ides of March edition — of The Punch-Up to make sure you don’t get lost in the endless torrent of news.

What a week that was it was.

It was a hell of a week for blondes, with Kate Hudson having a wardrobe malfunction, Vanna White getting some ink, and Jessica Simpson giving the people what they didn’t ever really ask for by returning to the stage after a 15-year hiatus.

Elsewhere, Billy Joel didn’t start the fire but S’mores did, Ben & Jerry’s did what they do best by being insufferable, and we learned that you should not pick up and pose with wild wombats unless you want the Australians to tell you not to let the didgeri-door hit you on the way out.

So, without further ado… let’s get to it.





Actress Kate Hudson suffered a wardrobe malfunction while promoting her new Netflix series Running Point when her dress nearly slipped off. Hudson said she just wished it had happened on the show, that way people might be interested in watching it.





Wheel of Fortune co- host Vanna White decided to get her very first tattoo at age 68. The tattoo was done by her daughter, so it was free, but she needed to buy a couple of vowels to complete it.

Jessica Simpson returned to the stage for the first time in 15 years and debuted a new song. Fans were disappointed she was playing new stuff instead of the hits, but then remembered she doesn’t have any of those.





Ice cream company Ben & Jerry’s celebrated National Abortion Provider Appreciation Day this week. A controversial move to say the least, perhaps even more so in light of their newest flavor, "Plan B(utterscotch)."

A Spirit Airlines flight attendant has been accused of hitting her boyfriend i n the head with a beer bottle at a Florida brewery. The woman says that she promises it’s the last time she brings her work home with her.

Fires on Long Island were reportedly the result of people cooking s’mores over an open flame. Authorities called it the biggest culinary disaster since Burger King tried selling tacos.

…

Got all of that?

Good, we'll reconvene next week.