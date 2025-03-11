Vanna White, 68, Gets Tatted Up By Her Daughter Who Is A Tattoo Artist

I'll be the first to admit that I had no idea (A.) that Vanna White had a daughter and (B.) that her daughter was a Los Angeles tattoo artist. It's true, you learn something new every single day.

Let's go to Los Angeles where mom, 68, sat down with her daughter, Gigi Santo Pietro, to get her first ink, which ended up being a little pink heart on her wrist.

Was it the boldest call in tattoo history? No, but this is Vanna White we're talking about. This woman has gone 45 years on television without going down the bad girl rabbit hole, but here we are with her nearing retirement and knocking a few things off the to-do list.

"She’s not making me do this. It’s my choice to do this," the television HOFer told her fans so there's no question why mom is going down the bad girl path.

What did Vanna White think about her first tattoo experience?

There were no complaints that it hurt. "Nothing," she said when her daughter asked if there was pain.

Is that a bad sign? Will Vanna now get a sleeve down one of her arms that she'll show off on the Wheel? Is she about to go on a generational run by getting a stud through her nose and a centaur on her left shoulder?

There's probably a clause in her contract that prevents the letter-turning legend from going that far, but now that she got a taste, the cat might be out of the bag. Vanna White might retire and end up with a thigh tat while vacationing at Niagara Falls.

"I will think of her every time I look at it. 🩷" Vanna announced on Instagram.

That's what they all say after the first.

Pump the brakes, Vanna.

"Love it. Now this is making me want one…" Wheel host Ryan Seacrest responded.

The next thing you know these two will want to do Wheel road trips to the Jersey Shore, Myrtle Beach and Jacksonville.

Let's all stop and think about what that single heart tattoo could do to our beloved show.

Are you concerned that Vanna White might end up with too many tats?

Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com