Jessica Simpson Jumps On Stage For The First Time In 15 Years Armed With A New Song

Jessica Simpson IS BACK.

The 44-year-old singer & longtime reality show star and QVC entrepreneur took the stage this week in Austin for the first time in 15 years and seems poised for a big 2025. From all indications, this week's stop at South By Southwest is a test for upcoming shows.

But are older Millennials really pining for a Simpson resurgence? It feels like that ship has sailed. Simpson isn't capable of selling out arenas, but guest spots at Coachella and Bonnaroo might be a better fit.

Still, it's nice to have some of the pop culture icons testing the waters after years of just dumping out random social media offerings.

Now for the bad news.

Katy Perry, 40, found out that even after staying in the public eye via her work on American Idol, she's having trouble moving tickets in 2025. As of late February, Perry's tour date in Raleigh, North Carolina saw 60% of the arena's tickets unsold.

How does that tell us that Simpson isn't filling an arena these days?

If you look at Google Trends, Katy Perry has dominated Simpson in online attention over the last year. If Perry's not moving tickets, Simpson can forget about it.

Still, Simpson's team is going to try to reintroduce us to The Dukes of Hazzard star. Hold onto your seat: That movie came out 20 years ago. Even crazier, the debut of the Newlyweds series she did with Nick Lachey turns 22 years old in 2025.

How will Simpson connect with fans after all these years now that the audience has gone through divorces of their own. How will Simpson connect to women who ran off and connected to Taylor Swift singing about cheating men?

With a cheating song of her own!

Last week, Simpson released the single "Leave," which hints that her separation from husband Eric Johnson was the results of some low-down, dirty dawg behavior.

Allegedly.

"What we had was magic/Now you made it tragic/Giving her what you gave to me/Now the well that you drink from’s empty/Your weakness made me lonely," Simpson sings. "Unholy matrimony/Did you do to her what you did to me? Was she on her knees?"

Nothing cuts to the heart of American women these days like a song about a multi-millionaire woman getting cheated on like they've been cheated on.

Now it's time to see if American woman will bite on the hook Simpson is dangling.