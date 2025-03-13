Spirit Airlines Flight Attendant Arrested For Hitting Her Boyfriend In The Head With A Beer Bottle

Let's head to Oakland Park, Florida for only the type of insanity that you'll get when you combine the Sunshine State with Spirit Airlines.

To be completely fair to the Walmart of the Skies, as we've come to know the airline, this incident didn’t happen on one of their flights.

It's true they've been known to unwillingly host unsanctioned fights both in the air and at their gates, but this wasn’t one of them.

This involved an off-the-clock Spirit Airlines flight attendant and her boyfriend. The two were hanging out at a local brewery called Funky Buddha when things turned physical.

A Broward Sherrif's deputy was called to the scene last week, according to Local 10. When he arrived at the brewery, 36-year-old Annie Bryn Flaherty claimed her boyfriend beat her up.

She told the deputy that her boyfriend "made a joke calling her a junkie." She added that she took it personally and started crying. That's when she claimed her boyfriend beat her up.

The Spirit Airlines flight attendant ended up being arrested for hitting her boyfriend in the head with the beer bottle

Flaherty’s boyfriend had a much different version of events. He did call her a "junkie," he admitted. But she didn’t start crying.

She, according to the boyfriend, tried to pour a beer on his head. She then grabbed a glass beer bottle from the couple's car and hit him on the side of the head with it.

The arrest affidavit, according to Local 10, described the beer bottle to the side of the head as "likely to cause death or serious injury." Flaherty was arrested.

She was taken to the Broward County jail and was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. She has since been released on bond.

It just goes to show that the spirit of the Walmart of the Skies is hard to shake even for employees who are off the clock.