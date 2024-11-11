Guess Which Airline Was Hit In A Fly-By Shooting While Landing In Haiti

Spoiler: It was Spirit Airlines, the Walmart of the Skies.

And this wasn't just any fly-by shooting in the airspace over the exotic vacation destination of Port-au-Prince on Monday morning. We're talking a legit shooting that left bullet holes in the emergency exit door and overhead compartments, according to a video circulated by the airline.

Spirit says the flight from Fort Lauderdale to Port-au-Prince had to be diverted to Santiago, Dominican Republic due to the gunfire. What the hell's going on in Haiti? Oh, just your run-of-the-mill gang violence where gangs tried to seize the airport.

Here's what a fly-by shooting looks like to a commercial airline these days.

What the hell is the deal with Haiti & why did they have to drag Spirit Airlines back into the headlines?

Media reports out of the big tourist destination say that the country was set to swear in a new prime minister on Monday after some other prime minister was ousted. Fox News says the PM that was booted had been in power for just six months.

The Internet jokes about Haiti trying to shoot down a Spirit Airlines flight