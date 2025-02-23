More Than Half A Dozen People Involved In Wild Brawl At The Spirit Airlines Gate In Atlanta

If you're flying Spirit Airlines, you could sit and wait quietly for your flight to board before exchanging punches with your fellow travelers in midair. Or you can do what more than half a dozen people did last week in Atlanta and punch each other before you board.

It's really up to you. In either case, you had better be prepared to greet those around you with your fists. There's always a possibility that you'll be in an altercation while flying Spirit.

The latest incident involving the budget airline took place on Wednesday of last week, according to FOX 5. It happened one day before a U.S. bankruptcy judge approved Spirit’s restructuring plan to emerge from bankruptcy as a private company.

The timing of the brawl couldn’t have been better. The fight took place on Wednesday, the bankruptcy plan was approved on Thursday, and by the time the weekend rolled around, the fight footage had gone viral.

There's punching and kicking right outside the Spirit Airlines gate at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia. There's even a woman who jumps over a seat to get involved in the chaotic scene.

Another lovely day flying with Spirit Airlines where fights are part of the experience

The Atlanta police responded to the reports of a large fight outside the gate, but by the time they had arrived, those involved had already dispersed.

FOX 5 also reported that it's unknown what started the fight and what happened to the passengers who were captured on video brawling with one another.

With no arrests made, it isn’t clear if these passengers simply boarded their scheduled flight as if nothing had taken place at the gate.

Why would they possibly have enough security at the world's busiest airport to know who was involved and where they went after the brawl?

As long as everyone takes their belts and shoes off and walks through the metal detectors and body scanners, they can trade punches with fellow passengers before getting on the plane. Why not?