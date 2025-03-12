The Most Insufferable Company In America Celebrated Abortions All Day Tuesday In Disgusting Fashion

Ben & Jerry's, which is easily the wokest, most insane company on planet earth – easily – spent all day Tuesday celebrating abortions.

That's right. That Ben & Jerry's. The ice cream company. The folks who sell those little tubs in every grocery store freezer section across America.

Nothing says a solid scoop of ice cream like an abortion, you know, and the they/thems that run that insufferable place spent all day yesterday leaning into it.

Why? Well, it was National Abortion Provider Appreciation Day, of course! Didn't you know? Come on! Get with the times, you animals.

Take a look at this thread over on the BJ IG account, and take it all in. All of it:

Blue Bell is better!

Incredible. Just amazing. No notes. Perfection. Absolute perfection.

Do y'all see how close we came to this crap being normal? Had things bounced differently last fall, we all would've been forced to celebrate National Abortion Provider Appreciation Day yesterday.

Hell, Kamala probably would've made it a Federal holiday.

But, instead, we just have to deal with dumbass Ben & Jerry's doing the honors. God, these people are just the worst. There are a ton of awful companies in America right now – Elon's working on it, don't worry! – but Ben & Jerry's takes the cake … by a mile.

They're just so lame, and so virtue-signaly, and so gas-lighty. They're everything you hate about the left, packaged up in a tiny little ice cream tub at the Piggly-Wiggly down the road.

They hate the right. They hate white people. They hate straight people. And, apparently, they hate babies. What a stance to take on an otherwise slow Tuesday in March.

Just coming out of the gates HOT with a pro-abortion post in between posts about Half-Baked ice cream and something called "Free Cone Day."

Frankly, that one sounds a lot more appealing than murdering babies, but whatever. I'm just a boomer Righty who doesn't know his ass from his elbow.

Oh well. Here's what I do know: Blue Bell > Ben & Jerry's 10,000 times out of 10,000.

Blue Bell for life!

PS: check out Slide 3 in the above thread. Nice work by Ben & Jerry's checking the racism box, too. Veteran move.