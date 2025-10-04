Chuck Norris Tames Nature, Keith Urban And Nicole Kidman Call It Quits, Sleepy Joe’s Cheat Sheets

All the news you need to know from the week that was...

North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un is cracking down on "anti-socialist" boob jobs. First, he’s cracking down on burgers and now fake boobs. I’m starting to think this guy kind of sucks.

It has been revealed that former President Joe Biden needed a card with notes to remind him who Hillary Clinton was. Most were stunned by this revelation, but Bill plans on calling him to ask what his secret is.

Model Heidi Klum teased her upcoming Halloween costume, saying it’s "extra ugly" and "super scary." This has led to speculation that this year she’ll be dressing as Rosie O’Donnell.

North Texas has canceled gameday classes over a week before their game against USF so that students can tailgate. This is phenomenal news for any students who need to cram for their Keg Stand 101 midterms.

Speaking of Snoop Dogg, the rapper will once again be part of NBC’s Olympic coverage at the 2026 Olympics. Since it’s the Winter Games, the rapper has already thought about staying warm: he says he plans to spend a good chunk of his time in Italy "hot-boxing."

The US Treasury revealed that it is considering putting President Trump on a $1 coin for America’s 250th birthday. The biggest hurdle for getting this done will be figuring out how to capture the President’s hair in coin form.

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman are reportedly getting divorced. The pair were reportedly doomed after Urban grew frustrated with how Kidman spent most of her time introducing movies at AMC Theaters.

Maxwell House coffee will temporarily change its name for the first time in the brand’s 133-year history. The new name?: "Crap."

