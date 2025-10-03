Treasury Considers Trump Dollar Coin For America's 250th Birthday, Meltdowns Incoming

Remember when a bunch of us got stimulus checks signed by President Donald Trump back in 2020 that were sometimes referred to as "Trump Bucks?"

Well, it sounds like there's at least some thought being given to bringing back Trump Bucks in a new form.

According to Politico, the Treasury Department confirmed on Friday that it is batting around the idea of minting special one-dollar coins for America's 250th birthday that would feature President Trump on them.

How wild would it be for someone to wake up after 15 years in a coma to see that? It'd blow their minds more than the fact that the Cubs won the World Series in 2016.

Wild.

Now, you can be sure that Trump's political critics aren't going to like this, and if anything, it just throws a little numismatic gas on their favorite theory that Trump thinks of himself as a king.

This would also break a rule found in US Code 31 § 5114 that states, "Only the portrait of a deceased individual may appear on United States currency and securities. The name of the individual shall be inscribed below the portrait."

But my biggest issue with this? If you're going to get yourself put on a coin, why would you go with a dollar coin?

Sure, they're worth the most, but they're one of the least practical. Like, if you need some singles, just get some one-dollar bills. They're much lighter, and they fit in your wallet better.

Plus, everyone knows that the unquestioned king coin is the quarter. It just is, that's why they gave it to Washington.

They're the perfect size. Dimes are too small, while half-dollars are the size of frisbees for some reason.

Also, what do vending machines take? Quarters.

What do arcade cabinets take? Quarters.

What do you have to scrounge through your car to find so you can unlock a shopping cart at Aldi? Quarters.

That said, I liked getting the occasional Sacagawea back in the day. That was the going rate from the Tooth Fairy back then. I don't keep tabs on it like I used to, but I think a spent incisor is now worth somewhere between a Fortnite skin and Labubu.

I feel like if I handed a dollar coin to a Gen Z cashier — even if it had the sitting president engraved on it — they'd have no idea what to do with it:

"Like… so this is the same amount of money as, like, a regular dollar, but like… but like, made of metal?"

"Yes, that's right… *squints at nametag* …Aiden; Now, can I please just have my pack of Trident?"

"Whoa… bet."

End scene.

So we'll see if anything comes of this, but considering how bent out of shape the lefties have gotten out of sombrero memes and "TRUMP 2028" hats, they might cause a stink over this one.