NBC Brings Back Snoop Dogg For Winter Olympics Coverage In Italy

After stealing the show in Paris, the Doggfather is back with NBC for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan.

Snoop Dogg is headed to the Winter Olympics.

NBC announced Sunday that the rapper and (as network execs dubbed him) "Ambassador of Happiness" will return as a correspondent for the 2026 Games in Milan-Cortina — his first time covering the Winter Olympics.

Snoop will pick up the same role he had in Paris last summer, appearing during NBC’s primetime broadcasts and popping up around Italy to take in the sights, interview athletes and do whatever else the Doggfather feels like doing at the Olympics.

And clearly, NBC is happy to pay him to do it.

As OutKick previously reported, Snoop allegedly made $500,000 a day for his work on the 2024 Summer Games (plus travel and expenses).

That gig included everything from touring Versailles with Martha Stewart to learning how to call goals in Spanish from Telemundo’s Andrés Cantor. He also called athletes personally to congratulate them, took a swimming lesson from Michael Phelps and went viral for his reaction to the equestrian competition.

It was content gold.

NBC’s Snoop segments became some of the most talked-about moments of the Paris Games. The network cleaned up on social media, and Snoop even earned two Sports Emmys for his role.

It was a no-brainer for the network to bring him back. And this time, we'll see how the lifelong Californian fares in the snow.

"I’ll be bringing my puffy jackets, snow pants, goggles, skates, and will definitely be iced out," Snoop said in Sunday’s announcement. "I’m looking forward to celebrating with the athletes and their families."

The 2026 Winter Olympics begin February 6 and run through February 22.