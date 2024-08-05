Snoop Dogg Is (Allegedly) Making HOW MUCH Money At The Olympics?!

Snoop Dogg is serving as Team USA's unofficial mascot at the Paris Summer Olympics — and he's reportedly getting paid a pretty penny to do it.

Several pretty pennies, actually.

Venture capitalist Henry McNamara, who has been front and center at several events throughout the games, heard Snoop's salary from an NBC executive on Sunday. The rap superstar is currently serving as a "torchbearer and special correspondent" for the network.

READ: Puff, Puff, Pass The Torch: Snoop Dogg Is An Olympic Torch Bearer

"Sat next to an NBC exec at dinner, he said Snoop gets paid $500k a day plus expenses to be here promoting Olympics," McNamara posted on X. "From Gin and Juice to a few million to be a celebrity at the Olympics — what a world."

Half a million dollars a day! It's good to be the Doggfather — who is already worth $160 million, by the way.

But some would argue he's worth every penny. Snoop's content has easily been the most entertaining coverage of the Olympics anywhere. Not only has he attended dozens of events as a fan, but he's also immersed himself in the sports themselves.

On Saturday, he jumped in the Telemundo broadcast booth to learn soccer calls from the great Andrés Cantor.

Snoop took in some dressage (a.k.a. fancy horse dancing) with his good buddy Martha Stewart — all while decked out in full equestrian attire.

He's shined a light on a few of the less popular sports, like judo and fencing. And he took a swimming lesson from the most decorated Olympian of all time, Michael Phelps.

"That's what it feels like to me, my own version of this," he told USA TODAY. "I don't want to get too emotional. But I know this is special. I'm going to put all the energy and resources into love, peace and harmony. Because that's what the Olympics is about. And I feel like that's why they chose me. Because that's what I represent: peace, love and unity."

At a time when this country is more divided than ever, who better to bring us all together than Snoop Dogg?