Andrés Cantor Teaches Snoop Dogg His Famous ‘GOOOAAALLL!’ Call

No one can call a soccer goal quite like Andrés Cantor. But Snoop Dogg is willing to give it the old college try.

Cantor, an Argentinian-American sportscaster for Telemundo, is famous for his loud and drawn-out "GOOOOOOAAAAAAAALLLL" call whenever someone scores in a soccer game. So when Snoop visited the broadcast booth on Saturday morning, it was only fitting that Cantor gave the rap superstar a chance to show off his own skills on the mic.

"Man, you gotta hold that thang!" Snoop declared.

Snoop, who is serving as a roving correspondent for NBCUniversal, has become an unofficial mascot for Team USA during the Paris Summer Olympics. And he's making it his goal to attend as many of the events as possible.

On Saturday, he took in some dressage (a.k.a. fancy horse dancing) with his good buddy Martha Stewart — all while decked out in full equestrian attire.

He was on hand for when Caeleb Dressel and the men's 4x100m relay team brought home Team USA's first Paris gold medal.

The Doggfather was the hype man for Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles and the women's gymnastics team.

He's effectively brought attention to some of the less-popular Olympic sports, like judo and fencing.

And Snoop even took a swimming lesson from the most decorated Olympian of all time, Michael Phelps.

"What stands out the most to me is the love and the peace and the unity that all these countries show to each other," Snoop told Cantor on the Telemundo broadcast.

"Despite competing against each other, they actually love each other, they respect each other. And I think the world needs more of that, we need more peace, unity, so thank God for the Olympics."

Snoop Dogg is truly an American treasure.