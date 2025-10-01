Joe Biden’s Cheat Cards For Everyone From Denzel Washington To Hillary Clinton Are Hilarious And Horrifying

Turns out it was at the very least as bad as we all thought...

We all knew that former President Joe Biden was known to use little cheat cards to give him a heads-up about what questions might be coming his way and who they were coming from. That's, of course, lame as hell, but the extent of the former president's cheat sheets is a bizarre combination of hilarious and horrifying.

Hilarifying… or Hilorrious… I think I like the first one…

Fox News obtained some of Biden's infamous notecards, and they reveal just how little trust his staff had in his cognitive abilities.

Which they swore up and down were a-oh-kay at the time, but whatevs.

The one card contained a list of Presidential Medal of Freedom recipients, and this is where things get hilarifying.

Let's go through these: First is Denzel Washington. I feel like he should know that one. He's one of the most distinguished actors of his generation. That should be a no-brainer.

Now, chef and humanitarian José Andrés is a bit tougher. He's not a household name, but his restaurant Jaleo has a location in Washington, DC. Also, speaking from experience, he makes some dynamite chicken croquettes, and if you've had them, you wouldn't forget his name.

Here's where things really get scary: David Rubenstein — who owns the Baltimore Orioles — is from the same Delmarva region as Biden, and was also chairman of the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts until 2025.

But the cheat sheet for "Crooked" Hillary Clinton that says "…was the Secretary of State in the Obama-Biden Administration," is the wildest.

He needed crib notes to remember the Secretary of State from the administration for which he was Vice President.

It's not like she came out of nowhere before that either. She wasn't plucked from obscurity before getting that gig.

This all just makes you wonder how much of this kind of nonsense was happening behind the scenes, if this is what he was trotting out in front of the public with.

Let's all be glad that era is behind us.