Kim Jong Un Is Cracking Down On 'Anti-Socialist' Boob Jobs

North Korea is literally sending women to labor camps for boob jobs. You can’t make this up.

Kim Jong Un doesn’t like many things. Tight pants, dyed hair, and other "capitalistic flair" are all off limits for the 41-year-old leader of North Korea.

He's not particularly fond of hot dogs either, having launched a war on wieners earlier this year with a heartbreaking ban on glizzys.

But even a guy like Kim Jong Un has to draw the line somewhere. He has to accept certain "anti-socialist" stuff beyond his love of Dennis Rodman.

If you're thinking that line is at boob jobs, one you didn’t read the headline, and two, you're wrong. The dictator claims they're "anti-socialist" and has started cracking down on them.

Pyongyang City’s Ministry of Public Safety issued the emergency orders against the "rotten capitalist" implants, Metro reports. Those performing the procedures and undergoing them face being sent to labor camps.

Undercover Agents Are Roaming North Korean Streets Looking for Women With Implants

Undercover agents are roaming the streets to find those engaging in the "anti-socialist" behavior. Talk about a nightmare.

Over the summer, agents in civilian clothing were reportedly on the lookout out for "black market doctors and unnaturally buxom women." Women who were believed to have had boob jobs could be given physical examinations.

In September, a private doctor and two women in their twenties who had received breast implants were put on trial. A prosecutor said, "Women living in a socialist system have been corrupted by bourgeois customs and have committed rotten capitalist acts."

The women were subjected to physical examinations by government officials. There was contraband displayed during the trial that had been seized, including silicone and tools.

Labor camps for breast implants. Did you ever think you would see such a thing?

It must explain why North Korea isn’t among the list of countries mentioned whenever celebrities, some of whom have implants, say they're going to leave the country if who they vote for isn’t elected.

I love when those announcements are made. It's right up there with burning a jersey you paid for when a player you used to love lets you down.