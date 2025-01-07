Kim Jong-Un Wages War On Wieners With Hotdog Ban

If there's a zanier oppressive authoritarian state than North Korea, I have yet to see it.

Just when you think Kim Jong-Un and his grandma clothes couldn't get any goofier, he has added another item to the ever-growing list of no-nos within North Korean borders: hotdogs.

That's right, whether you're at the DMZ or Pyeong-Yang, you'll be hard-pressed to find a hotdog because according to The Sun, the notorious dictator had banned them on the grounds that they're too Western.

This comes as the country has placed a ban on the sale of budae-jjigat. That's a dish from South Korea and the name translates to "army base stew." One of its key ingredients is hotdogs or spam, and the world's premier example of the dangers of nepotism has decided that it isn't welcome in his country.,

Kim Jong-Un has done some terrible things to his citizens, but depriving them of the joy of downing a glizzy at the ballpark is up there among the most egregious… not the most egregious, obviously, but up there.

Although come to think of it, I'm not sure how many ballparks they have in the Hermit Kingdom…

Anyway, Li'l Kim means business with this frankfurter ban. If you're caught housing a hot dog you're facing some serious repercussions. They don't just slap the wiener out of your hand and make you pay a fine.

No, it'd be the best dog of your life because it could land you in a forced labor camp.

All because of hot dogs? What did hot dogs ever do to him aside from making him go up a pant-suit size?

Kim Jong Un is taking an affordable source of food (something they do not have an abundance of in North Korea).

On the flip side, what a great bit of press for hot dogs. I mean, all North Korea does is ban stuff that people enjoy.

I have yet to see them ban authoritarianism or homework.