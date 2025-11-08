Nancy Pelosi Hangs It Up, David Beckham Gets Knighted, Julia Fox Fails A Halloween

All the news you need to know from the week that was...

It’s Saturday, and after a one-week hiatus, The Punch-Up has returned to get you caught up on all the news you may have missed from this jam-packed week.

And what a week, what a week, what a week…

Nancy Pelosi finally took a hint and decided to call it a career, David Beckham let an elderly monarch tap him on the shoulder with a sword, and actress/weirdo Julia Fox took a major L thanks to her Halloween costume.

There’s plenty more where these came from, so let’s jump right in!

David Beckham has been knighted by King Charles for services to sport and charity. That, and for being the only soccer player most Americans can name.

Kim Kardashian blamed ChatGPT for making her fail law school multiple times. In response, ChatGPT says it simply did all of humanity a solid.

Actress Julia Fox caught flak this week after she dressed as blood-splattered Jackie Kennedy for Halloween. At least she didn't wear a sombrero or an Indian headdress; otherwise, she could've gotten in some real trouble.

The highly anticipated video game Grand Theft Auto VI has been delayed again and will now be released in November 2026. This led Arizona Cardinals quarterback and noted gamer Kyler Murray to tell the team that he plans on being injured that month.

Florida Gators 7’9" center Oliver Rioux has officially become the tallest player in college basketball history. He’s only a freshman, but he’s already leading the nation in hitting doorways with his head.

Disney and Google are battling it out in a carriage dispute that is keeping YouTube TV customers from watching ESPN. If the issue isn’t resolved, YouTube TV customers will have to go elsewhere to hear political diatribes while they try to watch highlights.

Two Tennessee police officers were disciplined after one took photos of a woman’s feet during a traffic stop. In other news, Quentin Tarantino says he just came up with the idea for his next movie.

Got all of that?

Good. See you back here next week.