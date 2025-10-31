Actress Wears Wildly Gross JFK Assassination Costume Featuring Lots Of Fake Blood: PHOTOS

Jackie Kennedy was with JFK when he was assassinated in Dallas in 1963.

Julia Fox might have successfully worn the dumbest costume of the Halloween season.

Wild costumes are part of the game when it comes to Halloween. It's the nature of the beast, and personally, I've always enjoyed costumes with ties to history.

I've seen some super cool costumes over the years featuring soldiers from all sides of different wars. I've also seen plenty of women in costumes that are just lingerie masquerading as a costume.

Different strokes for different folks. What I've never seen is what Fox decided to throw on.

Julia Fox dresses as Jackie Kennedy covered in fake blood for Halloween.

For some reason, Fox thought she really cooked up a banger with 2025 Halloween costume:

Jackie Kennedy drenched in blood after President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas in 1963.

No, I'm not making this up. It's a very real costume the actress and model wore to the 'The Cursed Amulet' Halloween party in New York.

It might be one of the most outrageous costumes I've ever seen. You can give it a look below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com. You can also see a video of her at the event here.

How do we think this situation went over on the internet?

Spoiler: Not well.

Again, it takes a lot for a Halloween costume to give me pause, but I'd say this meets that threshold. What the hell is Julia Fox, who used to date Kanye West, doing?

Of course, I'm fairly certain we all know the answer. The drug of attention is addicting as all hell. Some people will do anything to get in the news, no matter how insane.

This is nothing more than a cry for attention, and Fox used one of America's darkest moments to do it. Not only a dark moment, but one of America's most beloved First Ladies.

Jackie Kennedy was an American icon who had to witness her husband have his skull blown apart right in front of her. It doesn't get more traumatizing than what happened to her on November 22, 1963.

Life is hard. It's a hell of a lot harder if you're dumb. Not sure I can think of a better saying to apply here. Agree? Disagree? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.