Need A Movie For Halloween? Epic Horror Series Is The Perfect Popcorn Pick

"Fear Street" premiered on Netflix in 2021, and the original three movies are all exceptional

Are you ready to get into the spooky season for Halloween on Friday?

You're in luck because I have the perfect film trilogy for you to binge tonight.

While I'm not personally a guy who is huge on holidays (my fiancée's decorations have been up since the start of October), I do enjoy a great horror movie for Halloween.

Well, buckle up because I don't just have one movie for you all to watch. I have three:

The "Fear Street" trilogy.

"Fear Street" is the perfect Halloween saga.

Netflix did something really special when it released "Fear Street" in 2021. The original three films, which are inspired by R. L. Stine's works, were released over the course of three straight Fridays in July.

The films are "Fear Street Part One: 1994," "Fear Street Part Two: 1978" and "Fear Street Part Three: 1666."

As you can tell from the titles of the films, the horror saga plays out over the course of three different time periods, and they're all deeply connected.

The series mostly takes place in the town of Shadyside. By all appearances, it's a normal suburban town. In reality, it's haunted by a dark evil that spills the blood of the innocent.

Nobody can get to the bottom of what the hell is going on, and that's where "Fear Street" takes off and soars as the threads of the mystery start to get pulled. It's an unbelievably fun ride.

"Fear Street" also does something that is rarely pulled off in the horror genre. It perfectly blends humor with plenty of scary and gory moments. Generally, you have to pick a lane. Attempting to do both rarely works.

Yet, it does with "Fear Street."

Personally, my favorite film in the trilogy is easily "Part Two: 1978." It takes the characters to a summer camp, and we all know summer camp and the horror genre go together like America and winning world wars.

However, all three movies are exceptional. There's no weak link, and it's the perfect trilogy to crush today for Halloween.

So, if you're looking for a way to spend Halloween while getting some spooky moments, I can't recommend "Fear Street" on Netflix enough. You can ignore the fourth film. It's not worth your time and completely unrelated to the original trilogy. Stick to the first three, and you'll be cruising. Already seen the movies? Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.