Netflix Releases Violent Preview For Latest Installment Of Legendary Horror Franchise: WATCH

The first trailer for "Fear Street: Prom Queen" has arrived.

Basic info:

Streaming platform: Netflix

Plot: Welcome back to Shadyside. In this next installment of the blood-soaked Fear Street franchise, prom season at Shadyside High is underway and the school’s wolfpack of It Girls is busy with its usual sweet and vicious campaigns for the crown. But when a gutsy outsider puts herself in the running, and the other girls start mysteriously disappearing, the class of ’88 is suddenly in for one hell of a prom night.

Cast: India Fowler, Suzanna Son, Fina Strazza, Chris Klein, David Iacono, Ella Rubin, Ariana Greenblatt, Lili Taylor and Katherine Waterston

Director: Matt Palmer

Creator: R.L. Stine

Release Date: May 23, 2025

Rating: Rated R for strong bloody violence and gore, teen drug use, language and some sexual references.

"Fear Street: Prom Queen" trailer released.

The "Fear Street" saga is one of Netflix's greatest success stories. Three films were released in summer 2021 over the course of two weeks, and they were all exceptional. They were a perfect blend of classic horror elements, humor and a great story.

The three films spanned multiple different timelines. Each one told a specific and unique story, but all three - "1994," "1978" and "1666" - were also deeply tied together.

It was a very bold project from Netflix, and it was a smashing success. All three are among the best movies of the past decade. Now, Netflix is going back to the well to try it again with "Fear Street: Prom Queen."

You can watch the trailer below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

A couple of quick observations. First, the characters in "Prom Queen" are in the graduating class of 1988. That means the events of the first "Fear Street" film happened six years after the events of the new movie. That makes "Prom Queen" a prequel to "1994" and a sequel to the other two in terms of the universe's timeline.

The second observation is that it appears there's been a bit of a vibe shift from the original saga. The original three films focused on a large group of characters, both teen dudes and girls. It appears "Prom Queen" will focus heavily on a core group of female characters.

That's not a bad thing. In fact, it doesn't mean anything until we see the movie. It's just a notable difference.

It will also be fascinating to see if "Prom Queen" is tied into the original three films from 2021 or if it will just simply exist in the same universe. My money is definitely on the former. It creates more avenues for further stories to be told.

Fans are also *VERY* excited in the comments:

I love how they said that this movie wouldn't be connected to the original trilogy but obviously from the trailer you can tell it's canon

2021 fans called. They finally got more fear street

Please Netflix this looks so good please give us a trilogy again

This is perfect timing I literally just rewatched the Fear Street movies

FEAR STREET IS BACK BABY 🪓

I'm sorry but I have the biggest grin on my face right now. Best song choice and I hope they include it in the movie.

So ready to binge Fear Street 🍿

I truly can't wait for May 23rd. Sounds like a great excuse to re-watch the original three films. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.