Tallest College Basketball Player Ever Makes Debut

If you have been following OutKick for the past year, you are likely well aware of the exploits of Florida Gators center Olivier Rioux.

The 7'9" redshirt freshman from Quebec, Canada, made plenty of headlines without playing a single minute last season, due almost exclusively to his freakish height.

He was seen cutting the nets down at the NCAA Tournament back in April without a ladder, and even earned a walk-on tryout for the football team to be on the field goal block unit.

Finally, during the Gators' blowout win over in-state foe, North Florida, it happened.

As the minutes ticked down, the crazy tall Canadian checked into the game, and a crowd that didn't have a lot to get excited about since the middle of the first half was whipped up into a frenzy.

I've seen crowds in the O'Dome against Kentucky when they were the number one team in the country that weren't as excited as these Rowdy Reptiles were when Rioux walked over to the scorers table.

Unfortunately, Rioux was held to zero points on zero field goal attempts in only two minutes of play, but just by checking into the ball game, he was able to make history.

At 7'9" tall, Olivier Rioux now holds the distinction of being the tallest college basketball player to ever play in an official game.

If you thought the arena was rocking when Rioux checked in, I can only imagine how wild it will get when he throws down his first dunk off of a lob pass.

It will be pure pandemonium!

It looks like the fine folks on X had just as much fun with Rioux's big day as the Gator fans in attendance did.

The size comparison pictures on social media alone are mind-bending, to say the least.

As it turns out, you don't need to turn on HBO and re-watch Game of Thrones, because there are giants living among us today.

All you have to do is flip on ESPN or take a pilgrimage down to Gainesville, Florida in order to see one.