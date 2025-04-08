Olivier Rioux, Florida's 7-Foot-9 Center, Doesn't Need A Ladder To Cut Net

Florida's 7-foot-9 center Olivier Rioux cutting down nets without using a ladder continues to mesmerize the Internet.

The typically trusty Werner ladder used by thousands of college basketball champions over the years was useless to Rioux after Florida's 65-63 national championship victory Monday night over the Houston Cougars in San Antonio.

Rioux simply walked up, cut his piece of the net and we have ourselves another viral video.

Olivier did the same after Florida won the SEC Championship back in March.

Olivier Rioux is the world's tallest teenager

The Quebec native was a redshirt freshman on this year's team. He might not have appeared in a game this year, but people can't get enough of the big guy who is bulking up a frame that currently carries approximately 300 pounds, according to Florida.

"It's three meals. Yeah, it's three meals and two plates," Rioux told the media last week of the eating plan he's on. "It's about 6,000 calories."