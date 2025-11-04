Two Tennessee Officers Disciplined After One Of Them Took Pictures Of A Woman's Feet During A Traffic Stop

I'd love nothing more than to believe that we live in a society where you can rest your feet on your steering wheel with your door open during a traffic stop and not have one of the police officers on the scene take pictures of your feet.

I'm sure you'd love that utopia as well. The reality is that we unfortunately do not live in such a society. When I found out, I shook my head and took a deep breath, as I'm sure many of you are doing right now as that news washes over you.

Back in September, the Oak Ridge Police Department posted the statement above. There were videos circulating on social media appearing to show one of their officers taking a picture of a woman's feet during a traffic stop and they were opening an investigation.

Last week, that internal investigation was concluded and the police department issued an update. Two of the officers involved were disciplined.

"Following the completion of an internal investigation into a traffic stop that occurred on November 2, 2024, two Oak Ridge Police Department officers have been disciplined," the update reads.

"One officer received a written reprimand, and the other received a verbal reprimand. The Oak Ridge Police Department considers this matter resolved and the investigation closed."

Apparently, There’s a Whole ‘Foot Situation’ Happening Out There

The man responsible for circulating the videos on social media and, we can hope, putting an end to these types of pictures is Knoxville Attorney Donald Christmas, according to 10 News. He said he's representing the woman and posted about it on TikTok.

One of the videos he posted shows the dashcam footage of the officer snapping the picture as well as the discussion the officers had in the vehicle about the woman's feet and other foot-related content they'd gathered on the job.

"I was kind of taken back and shocked and I sent a little clip of the video to the client and she was kind of mortified ... and her first response was, 'How many people have they done this to,'" Christmas said.

According to that audio from inside the patrol vehicle, their sergeant hates feet, "So we always try to take pictures of gross situations for him. There are some messed-up feet out here."

The disciplining of the two officers isn’t going to right the wrongs or take us immediately to the feet pic free traffic stop utopia we all want, but it's a start.