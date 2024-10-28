Lily Allen Says She Earns More Money From Selling Feet Pics Than She Does From Spotify

Lily Allen has millions of monthly listeners of her music on Spotify. Despite this, she says she's earning more money with a much smaller audience selling pictures of her feet.

The 39-year-old singer, songwriter, actress, author and successful seller of feet pics joined OnlyFans over the summer after learning from a pedicurist that her feet had a high rating on the site WikiFeet.

Allen's husband, actor David Harbour - that guy from Stranger Things - thought the move was great and, for the low price of $10 a month, you can subscribe to see her highly rated feet.

Now to the disparity in earnings between Spotify and her feet pics venture. She innocently threw a teaser of her feet on Twitter with the caption, "Haven't posted in a while but you can still check out the archive."

Nothing to it. Just a freebie from the archives for her almost five million followers on the platform. Then someone chimed in with a criticism of the post.

They responded to her teaser by saying, "Imagine being one of the biggest pop stars/musicians in Europe and then being reduced to this."

Well, Allen couldn’t let this sort of comment stand. She responded by saying that nearly 8 million monthly listeners on Spotify doesn’t match the money she's making from 1,000 subscribers on OnlyFans.

That sounds hard to believe, but according to Allen, it's true. She doesn't know where all the Spotify money is going or how what she earns from the platform is calculated.

She does know, however, what's hitting her bank account. And right now, according to Allen, the feet pics are outperforming her millions of listeners on the music streaming platform.

The lesson here is work hard, achieve a certain level of success, then break out the toes and start cashing in. I'm sure this formula will apply to other industries, not just music.