Grand Theft Auto VI Delayed... AGAIN

We may never see this game released at this point.

Last week, I wrote about how we are less than a year away from the release of Grand Theft Auto VI, one of the most anticipated games of the century.

In addition to being one of the most anticipated games, GTA VI is also one of the most delayed releases of all time, and developer Rockstar figured the internet was a little too happy, so they released the following statement that was sure to drop a giant turd on everyone's day.

Is this a joke?

This is the second time GTA VI has been delayed since its development was confirmed back in February 2022, initially slated to be released "sometime in 2025" before Rockstar pushed that date back to May 2026.

Following the second trailer reveal, which had the entirety of the internet planning their sick days around the release date of the game, most people assumed the delays were a thing of the past.

If there are any more delays between now and November of next year, GTA VI will officially become the game with the longest development cycle in video game history, a dubious distinction that currently goes to the 2011 first-person shooter Duke Nukem Forever, an infamous flop in the video game community.

Rockstar even issued a follow-up to their announcement with a "thank you for being patient" message.

I can't knock the effort here, Rockstar, but have you guys been on social media since this hydrogen bomb was detonated?

I'd hardly classify the things I saw on X yesterday evening as "patient," though I can think of some other, more descriptive phrases.

Why don't you just see for yourself?

Yep, totally normal behavior; the picture of "patience," if you ask me!

This may not be the last of the delays, either.

Apparently, an employee at Rockstar posted to a Grand Theft Auto forum that morale within the company is at an "all-time low," which may affect project deadlines in the future.

Isn't that lovely?

I'm looking forward to my phone buzzing at my son's graduation in 17 years with the notification reading "GTA VI delayed until 2043, Rockstar confirms."

Hang in there, friends. It may be a very long time before we see the likes of Grand Theft Auto VI on our home consoles.