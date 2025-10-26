These Are The Top 5 GTA Radio Stations Of All-Time

Put these on the next time you're cruising the virtual vistas of your preferred GTA game.

As I woke up at the unholy hour of 6 AM on a Sunday (thanks, little man) and rubbed my eyes, I checked my phone and saw something curious trending on X.

I thought I had maybe overslept by a few months, because there sat Grand Theft Auto 6 at the top of my trending topics bar.

After checking into it, it turns out today marks precisely seven months until one of the most anticipated video games of all-time hits shelves.

Not exactly a notable milestone, but the internet was worked up into a frenzy over the news nonetheless.

While I'm not the biggest video game fan, the GTA series is one of the few I frequent, so I'm excited about this release.

The game is set to take place in a fictionalized version of Florida, so that's a bonus for me, but one of my favorite parts of the GTA games is the radio stations.

There is nothing better than cruising in your (definitely not stolen) car and listening to some tunes while taking in the sights of the city.

So, in honor of everyone's excitement on social media, I thought I'd share my five favorite GTA radio stations across the entirety of the series.

5. Rebel Radio (Grand Theft Auto V)

The lone representative of Rockstar's latest development (that's over 12 years old, but that's a discussion for a different time), Rebel Radio features some of the best selections of old Outlaw country in any video game available.

It doesn't get much better than tuning into Rebel Radio while driving in your pickup truck as the sands of rural San Andreas churn beneath your tires.

When it comes to getting the vibe right in GTA V, it begins and ends with Rebel Radio.

Highlights: "Are You Sure Hank Done It This Way" Waylon Jennings, "Whiskey River" Willie Nelson, "The General Lee" Johnny Cash.

4. Radio Los Santos (San Andreas)

We talked about vibes with Rebel Radio, but there may not be a more perfect vibe than the West Coast rap station Radio Los Santos paired with the early 90s period piece of GTA San Andreas.

Set in a fictionalized version of California in 1992, San Andreas is the perfect medium for the gangsta rap styling of Radio Los Santos.

Bust out your lime green low rider, cruise through south central Los Santos and blare some Dr. Dre. You'll feel like you're watching Boyz n The Hood.

Highlights: "Nuthin' But A G Thang" Dr. Dre; Snoop Dogg, "It Was A Good Day" Ice Cube, "The Ghetto" Too $hort.

3. Liberty Rock Radio (Grand Theft Auto IV)

With the series shifting to HD for GTA IV, the city (based on real-life New York City) finally looked recognizable to the real thing.

With that, the tunes needed to match the vibes of the game in its current form and climate.

Liberty Rock Radio was the perfect blend of classic and alternative hard rock that captured the essence of the Big Apple.

The songs had an edge to them that fit perfectly with the grit and grime of the Five Burroughs, and I'd be remiss if I didn't mention the DJ being rock icon Iggy Pop.

His cynicism in between songs was the perfect cherry on top to complete this rock sundae.

Highlights: "New York Groove" Hello, "Heaven and Hell" Black Sabbath, "Her Strut" Bob Seger, "Jailbreak" Thin Lizzy.

2. Flash FM (Vice City)

My favorite era for music was the 1980s, and my favorite place on Earth (naturally) is South Florida.

In that vein, what better marriage of the two than GTA Vice City, a game set in a fictionalized version of Miami in the 80s?

You'll never feel more like Don Johnson in Miami Vice than you will when you're cruising down the sun-soaked streets of Vice City in a white sports car with Flash FM cranked to 11.

The dulcet tones of synth pop and soft rock provide the perfect soundtrack to running cocaine and mowing down rival gang members as Scarface surrogate Tommy Vercetti.

Highlights: "Out Of Touch" Hall & Oates, "Self Control" Laura Branigan, "Run To You" Bryan Adams, "Your Love" The Outfield.

1. V-Rock (Vice City)

What's better than Miami in the 1980s?

Miami in the 1980s while listening to hard rock and heavy metal, of course!

It just so happens that 80s metal is my favorite genre of music, so the tunes that are served up on V-Rock represent what I believe is the piacle of not only GTA soundtracks, but possibly video game soundtracks in general.

The sheer joy I feel every time I hop in my convertible and hear artists like Judas Priest, Motley Crue, and Ozzy Osbourne, among others, can't be overstated.

For most people, GTA opened their eyes to new types of music, but for me, Vice City in particular just confirmed I made the right choices in my preferred musical genres.

Highlights: "You've Got Another Thing Comin'" Judas Priest, "Yankee Rose" David Lee Roth, "Peace Sells" Megadeth, "2 Minutes To Midnight" Iron Maiden.