Grand Theft Auto VI Trailer Becomes Highest Video Launch Of All-Time

Video game fans are reacting to the recently released trailer for Grand Theft Auto (GTA) VI in record-setting fashion.

According to GTA developers Rockstar Games, the delay will be well worth it, simply based on the unbelievable amount of views the trailer has received. In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, Rockstar says that GTA VI's second trailer has already been watched more than 475 million times across platforms. In comparison, the first trailer that came out in 2023 (but feels like forever ago to gamers), only received 93 million in the same time period.

If that wasn't enough, GTA VI is believed to be the biggest "video launch" of all-time, surpassing the Deadpool & Wolverine trailer that brought in around 365 million views in its first 24 hours.

GTA VI WILL TAKE PLACE IN VICE CITY

For as much talk about how younger generations don't have any patience in the "swipe, swipe, swipe" technological era, the fact that a trailer for a game that has been delayed more than a decade now was able to bring in nearly half a billion views in its first day is pretty ridiculous.

Last week, Rockstar Games infuriated a number of gamers when they announced that they would once again be delaying GTA VI's release, leaving some so angry that they began tweeting that they were done with the game's franchise entirely.

With every game we have released, the goal has always been to try and exceed your expectations, and Grand Theft Auto VI is no exception. We hope you understand that we need this extra time to deliver at the level of quality you expect and deserve," Rockstar stated at the time. Perhaps reading the writing on the wall and knowing that even their most loyal fans were increasingly becoming indifferent to the game, Rockstar went ahead and released the surprise trailer.

It's a good thing they did, because they appear to have brought back some of the very people who complained in the first place!

GTA VI'S NEW RELEASE DATE IS MAY 26, 2026

Immediately upon watching the trailer, fans from across the world began praising the trailer for its incredible graphics and what appears to be the perfect setup for the characters' lives of crime, lust, love, and, of course, carjackings, which epitomizes the reason Grand Theft Auto rose to become such a pop culture gamer entity in the first place.

Many times in life the wait isn't worth it. But for Rockstar Games, who is believed to have spent $1 billion developing the game so far amidst many delays in recent years, it appears that fans are still willing to give the game some leeway, with its new announced date of May 26, 2026.

God help GTA VI if it is pushed back again!